Eurozone on course for summer recovery, says ratings agency Moody’s 

A health worker administers the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a Covid-19 vaccination center in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Europe's biggest countries, including Germany and France, suspended use of AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine amid a growing health scare that's creating yet another delay for the European Union's inoculation campaign. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

A Covid vaccine being administered at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Arthur Carron

The economic recovery in the eurozone will become entrenched during the summer as most people receive their Covid vaccinations, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

It said that “relatively sound” household balance sheets will support a consumer rebound once economies reopen fully.

“Like their counterparts in other advanced economies, euro area households have amassed sizable excess savings since March 2020, totalling about €450bn,” according to Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer, Madhavi Bokil.

“Household balance sheets are stronger than before the crisis, and people are in a good position to return to consumption when restrictions on activity are lifted and the fear of engaging in face-to-face activity subsides,” she added.

Consumers in Ireland are reckoned to have saved €16bn since the pandemic started.

However, Ms Bokil warned that a spending splurge could see some service providers raise prices.

“These price pressures may drive up inflation temporarily to levels well above the European Central Bank’s target of just under 2pc,” she added.

“A sustained rise in inflation toward the ECB’s target would be possible if a virtuous cycle of higher inflation expectations, higher wage growth, rising demand and higher prices were to take hold,” said Ms Bokil.

And while the European Statistics Agency, Eurostat, said this week that eurozone inflation hit 2pc in May, compared to 1.6pc in April, Moody’s reckons the rate won’t stabilise until 2023.

“We expect inflation data to be quite volatile the rest of this year and much of next year because of one-time increases in the prices of goods and services,” it noted in its report yesterday.

“After economic activity resumes as normal, the inflation rate will likely start to weaken in the second half of 2022 as the effects of one-off price increases begin to disappear from inflation data,” it added.

Moody’s said it won’t be clear until 2023 whether underlying inflationary pressures are “truly and persistently rising”.

The report by Ms Bokil noted that Greece, Portugal, Spain and Italy will lag recovery that will be seen in other eurozone countries such as Germany and France.

“Not only have these economies taken a larger-than-average hit to GDP, the comparatively higher contributions to their economies from tourism and other services sectors make it highly likely that their recoveries will lag those in more manufacturing-dependent economies,” it pointed out.