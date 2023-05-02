Eurozone inflation ticks up slightly to 7pc ahead of key interest rate meeting

Irish inflation fell back to 6.3pc, from 7pc in March, a Eurostat flash estimate showed

The European Central Bank's governing council meets on Thursday to decide on further rate hikes. Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images

Sarah Collins

Annual eurozone inflation inched up to 7pc in April, compared to April 2022, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.