Eurozone inflation slows as energy costs drop, but food prices still on the rise

Annual inflation in the euro zone has slowed substantially as energy prices fall, but food prices are still rising in double-digits while core inflation hit a new high.

Prices rose 6.9pc in March across the 20-member zone, compared to March a year earlier, down from 8.5pc in February.

Energy prices fell 0.9pc year on year in March, the EU’s statistics agency said Friday.

It is the first decline in energy inflation since February 2021.

But food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 15.4pc in the year, up slightly on February, making up the largest component of inflation in the month.

Core inflation rose 5.7pc, up from a previous high of 5.6pc in February.

Industrial goods prices rose 6.6pc, down slightly on February, while services prices were up 5pc.

Monthly inflation rose slightly, by 0.9pc. Energy prices fell in the month.

Inflation slowed considerably in Spain, almost halving to 3.1pc, and in the Netherlands, falling from almost 9pc in February to 4.5pc. It also slowed in Germany (7.8pc) and France (6.6pc).

But prices are still rising in double digits in Estonia (15.6pc), Latvia (17.3pc), Lithuania (15.2pc), Slovakia (14.8pc) and Croatia (10.5pc), although inflation rates slowed in all five countries. Inflation quickened in Slovenia, reaching double digits (10.4pc) – the only country to see a pick-up in the rate.

Irish inflation is now slightly higher than the eurozone average, increasing by 7pc in the 12 months to March. However, it slowed considerably from 8.1pc in February.

Irish energy prices were still up compared to a year ago but decreased slightly compared to February. Food price hikes in Ireland were slightly below the eurozone average at 13.5pc, year on year.

ING economists expect two more interest rate hikes of 0.25pc each by the European Central Bank (ECB) as core inflation and food prices continue to rise.

ING’s senior eurozone economist Bert Colijn said there are also concerns around wage developments as unemployment stays at record lows, which could result in “stickier” services inflation.

“While March has seen a large drop in inflation, core inflation remains a concern for the ECB.

“The potential for core inflation to remain stickier than hoped will be the main reason for the ECB to continue to hike in the near term.

“As the inflation outlook is starting to look more benign, and recent banking turmoil serves as an illustration that aggressive hikes are not without cost, we expect a peak to be reached thereafter.”