| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Eurozone inflation slows as energy costs drop, but food prices still on the rise

Economists see two more rate hikes from the ECB due to sticky underlying inflation

Food prices are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in headline inflation in March. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Food prices are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in headline inflation in March. Photo: PA

Food prices are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in headline inflation in March. Photo: PA

Food prices are continuing to rise, despite a slight slowdown in headline inflation in March. Photo: PA

Sarah Collins

Annual inflation in the euro zone has slowed substantially as energy prices fall, but food prices are still rising in double-digits while core inflation hit a new high.

Prices rose 6.9pc in March across the 20-member zone, compared to March a year earlier, down from 8.5pc in February.

Most Watched

Privacy