Eurozone inflation rise puts pressure on ECB for big hike

Another increase in eurozone inflation has given hawkish central bankers a case for a more aggressive rate rise next week, even as prices pressures here eased slightly .

Prices rose a record 9.1pc in the 19-member zone in August, year on year, with markets now pricing in a 0.75pc point rise in rates to 1.25pc on September 8.

At least six European Central Bank ( ECB) members have called for larger rate rises than July’s 0.5pc increase, with Austria’s central bank chief Robert Holzmann saying yesterday that there was “no reason to show any kind of leniency” on the ECB’s position.

Irish annual inflation slowed to 8.9pc in August from 9.6pc in July in what is likely a temporary hiatus before energy prices push it into double digits later this month.

Prices held steady month on month, rising 0.1pc compared to July.

A fall in petrol prices in August likely played a role in the slowdown, said Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary, but it is unlikely to last.

“The massive further spike in wholesale gas prices in August, though, means that further retail gas and electricity price hikes are coming in the next few months and will push inflation higher as a result.”

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said Irish energy costs fell 2.8pc in the month, but were up 39.9pc compared to August 2021.

Irish manufacturers say price hikes and economic uncertainty are making customers leery to spend, with new orders and output dropping again in August.

AIB’s manufacturing purchasing managers index registered 51.1 in the month, a drop compared from July’s 51.8 and the slowest growth rate in almost two years.

August marked the fifth straight month of declines, the longest sequence since mid-2019.

While input prices eased to a 12-month low, and output prices eased in tandem, they are still above average.

AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan said that “while inflationary pressures remain strong, there are signs that they are beginning to slacken”.

But in the eurozone, a larger-than-expected hike in goods inflation, where prices rose 5pc in August after increasing 4.5pc in July, “fuels worries about second-round effects from the input cost shock lasting longer”, said ING senior economist Bert Colijn.

Annual energy price inflation slowed slightly to 38.3pc, from 39.6pc in July. The EU is to discuss emergency market intervention, including price caps, at a ministers’ gathering next week.

Eurozone services inflation ticked up slightly to 3.8pc.