Eurozone inflation revised up as Irish figure falls to 7.5pc

Eurozone inflation - including a measure that excludes volatile energy and food prices - was slightly higher than first estimated in January, while the Irish figure was revised down.

Prices in the 20-member currency zone rose 8.6pc in January, compared to the same month last year, Eurostat said.

It marks a slowdown since December, when inflation was 9.2pc.

But a revised estimate puts the figure 0.1 percentage points higher than a flash estimate at the beginning of the month.

Core inflation - which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - rose in January to 5.3pc, a new record.

It was first estimated at 5.2pc, flat on December’s rate.

The upward revision to core inflation will be noted by European central bankers, who meet next month and are set to raise interest rates by half a point.

A debate is raging about how far and how fast to go to tame rising prices, with some analysts saying interest rates are now in ‘restrictive’ territory – meaning they are slowing growth.

Inflation in the 27-member EU was 10pc in January 2023, down from 10.4pc in December, Eurostat said Thursday.

It was highest in Hungary and Latvia, where prices rose more than 20pc, and lowest in Luxembourg and Spain, where it came in at just under 6pc.

Inflation in Ireland was 7.5pc in January, Eurostat said, down from a previous estimate of 7.7pc and well below the bloc’s average.

Both figures are lower than the Central Statistics Office’s consumer price index, which came in at 7.8pc in January.

It is the third straight month where the annual CPI rate has fallen. It decreased from 8.2pc in December.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels experienced the highest year-on-year increase at 26.4pc.

Non-alcoholic beverages rose by 12.8pc year on year.

Detailed analysis of energy costs shows that gas prices were up 86pc on January 2022, with electricity up by 63pc and home heating oil by 35pc.

In terms of food prices, whole milk was up 31pc in the last 12 months, with butter up 23pc and bread up 17pc.

The month-on-month comparison showed that consumer prices fell by 0.8pc in January compared to December.