Prices in the 19-member eurozone are rising much more slowly than in the world’s large economies, according to new data.

Annual inflation in the 38-country Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) increased to 4.1pc in June, compared to 3.9pc in May, the Paris-based body said on Wednesday, due to sharp rises in food and fuel costs.

The US in particular is in the midst of a sharp spike in prices.

Read More

In the euro area, overall inflation actually decreased to 1.9pc in June 2021, compared to 2pc in May. Irish inflation was lower again, below the eurozone average at 1.6pc in June (down from 1.9pc in May).

The data it will relieve any pressure on European Central Bank policy makers to ease back monetary stimulus.

However, a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, points to a small increase in eurozone inflation in July, to 2.2pc, taking the rate above the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) 2pc policy goal - although the surge is largely due to the expiry of a temporary German VAT reduction.

After the ECB’s latest monetary policy meeting in July, president Christine Lagarde said any price rises in the zone were temporary, and indicated that the bank would not be shutting off its emergency bond buying or raising its main lending rates any time soon.

Prices are expected to rise as countries lift various pandemic restriction measures, with consumers spending more and companies looking to invest.

But inflation spikes are also prompting central banks to look at how best to start the process to remove emergency stimulus measures, to prevent economies overheating, without undermining growth.

Even excluding food and energy, prices in the OECD still increased significantly to 3.2pc in June, from 2.9pc in May - the highest rate since March 2002.

Other major economies saw major price rises in June. In the US, overall inflation was up to 5.4pc from 5pc in May while in the UK prices rose to 2.4pc from 2.1pc.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday for a regular rate-setting meeting, although there is no expectation of any change to policy, with exception bond purchases set to continue at least until the end of the year.

Last week the US Federal Reserve hinted at possible policy changes down the line as the economy makes progress towards its employment and inflation targets.

Fed Chair Jay Powell admitted that inflation had been “significantly higher than expected” but that employment targets were still some way off.

According to Bloomberg, ECB officials discussed a possible US policy shift at their July meeting, which wound up a year-long strategy review that saw the bank admit that it would allow inflation to drift above its 2pc target temporarily to bring average inflation into line with its goal.