Eurozone economies in freefall and worse is to come

The Eurozone economy shrank by the largest amount since records for the bloc began in 1995 in the first quarter of this year, and in April, Ireland experienced a negative rate of inflation as the coronavirus lockdowns came into force.

European Statistics Agency Eurostat said that the Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.8pc in the first quarter of this year from the final quarter of 2019.

“These were the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995. In March 2020, the final month of the period covered, COVID-19 containment measures began to be widely introduced by Member States,” Eurostat said.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 3.3pc in the euro area.

Preliminary data also released today showed a fall in headline HICP inflation rate in Ireland shifted into negative territory at minus 0.2pc year on year along with seven other Eurozone countries due to the sharp fall in energy prices.

Overall the rate of inflation fell to 0.4pc from 0.7pc.

“The blizzard of depressing economic data released this morning confirms that the euro-zone economy was in freefall at the end of March, with GDP dropping by a record amount throughout the region,” said Andrew Kenningham, Chief Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

“This should embolden policymakers at the ECB to ramp up their support either later today or in the coming weeks,” he said.

The European Central Bank has a policy meeting later today.

