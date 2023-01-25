| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Eurozone economic rebound will aid European Central Bank’s case for more interest rate rises

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has been making the case for more interest rate rises. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach Expand

Close

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has been making the case for more interest rate rises. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has been making the case for more interest rate rises. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has been making the case for more interest rate rises. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach

Zoe Schneeweiss

The private-sector economy in the euro area unexpectedly returned to growth at the start of 2023, offering further signs the region may avoid a recession and comforting the European Central Bank’s (ECB ) focus on underlying inflation risks.

S&P Global’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.2 in January, better than the 49.8 reading predicted in a Bloomberg survey and the first time since June that the gauge was above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

Most Watched

Privacy