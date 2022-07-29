Eurozone confidence slumps on recession fears and energy woes

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), during a news conference in Frankfurt

Confidence in the eurozone economy fell to the weakest in almost one-and-a-half years as fears of energy shortages haunt consumers and businesses, and the European Central Bank’s first interest-rate increase in a more than decade feeds concerns that a recession is nearing.

A gauge compiled by the European Commission dropped to 99 in July from 103.5 the previous month. That’s well below the level of 102 that economists had expected.

Consumer confidence led the decline, slumping to its lowest level on record as households increasingly fret about the outlook. Worries that an economic contraction is on the horizon grew in 11 of the eurozone’s 19 countries, reaching the highest level since the Covid-19 crisis erupted.

Optimism also dropped among all surveyed sectors, with substantial decreases in industry and services alongside milder falls in retail and construction.

Europe is on edge as the Kremlin limits deliveries of natural gas in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

A full cutoff risks energy rationing that could curb output at industrial companies. Before the winter even arrives, economic expansion slowed sharply in the second quarter, data due on Friday is expected to show.

The eurozone is already sliding into a recession that will last until the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs, whose economists cite the end of the post-lockdown rebound in services and political upheaval in places like Italy.

Inflation, meanwhile, was less concerning for consumers, according to Thursday’s release.

Their expectations of the path for prices dropped to the lowest level since the war in Ukraine began, despite inflation probably hitting a new all-time high this month.

In response to that, the ECB ended eight years of negative rates last week in a surprisingly large rate hike that’s set to be followed by more, strengthening the headwinds to growth.

Meanwhile, German inflation unexpectedly resumed its climb, adding urgency to the European Central Bank’s push to raise interest rates after its first hike in more than a decade last week.

Consumer prices in the continent’s biggest economy jumped 8.5pc from a year ago in July after the rate edged down to 8.2pc last month as a result of temporary government-relief measures. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a deceleration to 8.1pc.

Higher food and energy costs continued to drive prices higher, offsetting the effects of temporary fuel-tax rebates and subsidised public-transport tickets.

Record eurozone inflation was behind this month’s half-point ECB rate increase which was double what economists had expected.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said at the time that it was important to address signs that expectations for higher prices were becoming entrenched. Some officials have since argued for further forceful moves in the future.

Thursday’s figures increase the pressure on Germany’s government as households are further squeezed.