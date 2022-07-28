Eurozone confidence slumps on fears of recession and energy crisis

Confidence in the eurozone economy fell to the weakest in almost 1.5 years as fears of energy shortages haunt consumers and businesses, and the European Central Bank's first interest-rate increase in a more than decade feeds concerns that a recession is nearing.

A gauge compiled by the European Commission dropped to 99 in July from 103.5 the previous month. That's well below the level of 102 that economists had expected.

Consumer confidence led the decline, slumping to its lowest level on record as households increasingly fret about the outlook. Worries that an economic contraction is on the horizon grew in 11 of the eurozone's 19 countries, reaching the highest level since the Covid-19 crisis erupted.

Optimism also dropped among all surveyed sectors, with substantial decreases in industry and services alongside milder falls in retail and construction.

Europe is on edge as the Kremlin limits deliveries of natural gas in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. A full cutoff risks energy rationing that could curb output at industrial companies. Before the winter even arrives, economic expansion slowed sharply in the second quarter, data due Friday are expected to show.

The eurozone is already sliding into a recession that will last until the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs, whose economists cite the end of the post-lockdown rebound in services and political upheaval in places like Italy.

Inflation, meanwhile, was less concerning for consumers, according to Thursday's release. Their expectations of the path for prices dropped to the lowest level since the war in Ukraine began, despite inflation probably hitting a new all-time high this month.

In response to that, the ECB ended eight years of negative rates last week in a surprisingly large rate hike that's set to be followed by more, strengthening the headwinds to growth.