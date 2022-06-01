Eurozone bonds hit as ECB rate rise talk intensifies

Peter Kazimir of Slovakia's central bank has joined the hawkish chorus at the European Central Bank. Photograph: Christian Wind/Bloomberg

Eurozone government bond yields rose and spreads widened on Tuesday as inflation data and European Central Bank officials’ remarks cemented concerns that the ECB might accelerate its monetary tightening path.

Inflation rose to a record high in May, beating analysts’ forecasts and indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said in an interview he would favour a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in September after 25bps in July.

His remarks were followed later in the afternoon by comments from ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos who said the ECB should not pre-commit to any specific interest rate path due to the current economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Money markets increased their bets on future ECB tightening, discounting more than 115 bps by year-end from 110 bps last week. They are also pricing in a 40pc chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the 25 bps already fully priced for July.

“Despite Lagarde’s call for ‘gradualism’, which implies a 25 bps rate hike in July and an additional 25 bps move in September, the market continues to price the risk of 50 bps in July,” said Rohan Khanna, research strategist at UBS.

ECB President Christine Lagarde has advocated a gradual approach to monetary tightening while asserting the ECB is free to react to the effects on the economy and the inflation outlook as rates rise.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, rose 7.7bps to 1.122pc, its highest in over three weeks.

The two-year yield, more sensitive to the ECB’s rate hike path, was up 3.5 bps at 0.527pc, its highest since November 2011.

“The market is discounting an 8.8pc peak for the HICP (harmonised index of consumer prices) in September, so the inflation story in Europe is not over,” UBS’ Mr Khanna argued.

“In this scenario, it’s fair for the market to price a risk premium for a faster pace of normalisation, which involves a bearish picture for the fixed income market,” he added.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 14 bps to 3.135pc, its highest since May 10.