Eurozone bond yields rise on risk sentiment, flash PMIs

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as world stocks rebounded from last week's sell off and a closely-watched gauge of business activity suggested that the bloc's economy is holding up well and price pressures are rising.

IHS Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 59.5 in August from 60.2 last month, but remained well above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction.

The survey also showed that supply chain disruption, continued to push up firms' costs - a development that could mean a pick up in inflation, widely view as transitory by major central banks including the ECB - could last longer than anticipated.

If that was the case, policymakers might need to respond by scaling back monetary stimulus, which could drive up market rates and bond yields.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose more than 3 basis points after the PMI data, touching a one-week high at -0.462pc in its biggest one day rise in just over two weeks.

Most other 10-year bond yields in the single currency bloc were 3-4 bps higher on the day with Italian 10-year yields rising almost 5 bps to their highest levels in almost two weeks at around 0.59pc.

"In general we have a better mood in financial markets and so it's not a surprise to see a bit of a move lower in fixed income markets," DZ Bank rates strategist Rene Albrecht referring to bond prices, which move down when their yields rise.

"There are also some signs of prices pressure coming through in input prices."

According to the PMI, 87pc of industrial companies in August said they had to pay more for their inputs. At the same time, many companies passed on increased production costs to customers.

A key gauge of the market's long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward rose to 1.66pc. It was up from two-week lows hit late last week, with a 3pc rally in oil prices also lifting inflation expectations.

Mounting concerns that the best of the global economic recovery may already be in the past has bolstered major sovereign bond markets in recent weeks.

But the latest PMI data suggests that euro zone economy is perhaps holding up better than anticipated.

"Today's report remains consistent with our forecast that the euro economy will continue to recover markedly over the summer," Commerzbank economists said in a note.

"Specifically, we expect real GDP to increase by a good 1 1/2 pc in the third quarter compared to the second quarter."