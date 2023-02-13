| 5.5°C Dublin

Europe's spend on energy crisis nears €800bn

Kate Abnett

European countries' bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly €800bn, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis.

European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated €681bn in energy crisis spending, while Britain allocated €103bn and Norway €8.1bn since September 2021, according to the analysis by think-tank Bruegel.

