| 2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Europe’s jobs boom is already at risk and doesn’t need the ECB to kill it off

David Chance

Since the start of 2021, the real value of compensation per employee has declined by around five percentage points, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has noted. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Since the start of 2021, the real value of compensation per employee has declined by around five percentage points, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has noted. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Since the start of 2021, the real value of compensation per employee has declined by around five percentage points, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has noted. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Since the start of 2021, the real value of compensation per employee has declined by around five percentage points, ECB chief economist Philip Lane has noted. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

By the end of last year, there were 165 million people with jobs in the eurozone. That’s 165 million reasons to be happy there isn’t a recession taking hold despite surging energy prices and interest rate rises. In Ireland there are more than 2.5 million people now in work and we have come a long way since 2012 when one-in-six of 18-59 year olds here were living in a jobless household.

It is clear already that while the eurozone managed to avoid a downturn last year, one is coming this year. Already domestic demand is shrinking across the bloc and both private consumption and investment is falling, households are saving where they can and not spending.

Related topics

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy