| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Europe's gas price cap threatens to intensify energy crisis

File photo Expand

Close

File photo

File photo

File photo

Stephen Stapczynski and Yongchang Chin

Europe's move to cap natural gas prices threatens to curb supply to the region and intensify its energy crisis.

European nations this week reached a deal to put a ceiling on gas prices, ending months of political wrangling over whether to intervene in its energy sector. But while the mechanism may help prevent extreme price swings, it may leave the region vulnerable to insufficient supplies and stronger competition from Asia.

Most Watched

Privacy