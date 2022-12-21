| 7.2°C Dublin

Europe’s gas-price cap can be skirted by energy firms and may not cut bills, say analysts

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Expand
The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo Expand

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. Photo: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kate Abnett and Nora Buli

A gas price cap agreed by the European Union will be easy to avoid and is unlikely to achieve the bloc’s aim of reducing energy prices, analysts and market participants said.

After months of wrangling over the idea, EU countries on Monday agreed to a gas price cap that would be triggered if Europe’s benchmark gas price exceeds €180 per megawatt hour and is €35 per MWh higher than liquefied natural gas prices for three days.

