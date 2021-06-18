Europe’s airports could see investment plummet, says lobby group

Olivier Jankovec, director general for the European arm of the Airports Council International (ACI). Photo: Martin Leissl/Bloomberg

A looming decade-long “investment crunch” at Europe’s airports due to the impact of the pandemic will have “far-reaching consequences” for decarbonisation, consumers and businesses across the region, according to airport lobby group ACI Europe.

It said that the regulation of airport charges in Europe now needs an “urgent reset”. It has also called for a systematic review of the EU’s state aid rules.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said Europe’s airports assumed more than €20bn in additional debt last year.

“For most airports, this debt is what’s financing today’s operations, effectively allowing them just to keep going,” he said.

Mr Jankovec said that while passenger traffic is starting to recover, airports continue to face a challenging financial environment.

“If anything, the recovery for airports this summer will be cash-intensive and revenue-weak,” he said.

ACI Europe said that the prospects of airport earnings being restored to pre-pandemic levels will remain elusive due to a combination of slower traffic growth, increased pressure from airlines on airport charges and regulatory uncertainty over the ability of airports to recoup at least part of their losses.

It said that revenues at Europe’s airports will remain insufficient to meet capital expenditure and capital costs until at least 2032.

“This raises the spectre of a severe investment crunch, with airports having no choice but to slash planned capital expenditure for the coming years,” according to the group.

Dublin Airport, part of the semi-State DAA, is the only airport in Ireland which is subject to controls on passenger charges.

It is currently completing construction of a €320m new runway project that was designed to accommodate increased traffic at the airport in coming decades. Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport hit 32.9 million in 2019 and plunged during the pandemic. Last year, the figure tumbled to 7.4 million and this year the number could be even lower.

The DAA made a €284m loss last year. It’s currently losing about €700,000 a day. DAA chief executive Dalton Philips told the Sunday Independent this week that passenger numbers at Dublin remain 90pc lower than in 2019.