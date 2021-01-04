Europe’s airports and airlines lost €56bn in 2020, says agency

Europe’s airlines, airports and air traffic controllers lost a combined €56.2bn last year, according to Eurocontrol, the agency that manages airspace across Europe.

The agency, headed by former Irish Aviation Authority boss Eamonn Brennan, said there were five million flights in Europe last year compared to 11.1 million in 2019.

Intra-European traffic declined 54pc, while traffic between Europe and the rest of the world slumped 59pc.

Ryanair remained the busiest airline in Europe during 2020, but with significantly reduced activity.

It operated an average of just 951 fights a day last year, compared to 2,323 a day in 2019 – a fall of 59pc.

The average decline in daily flights among the top 10 European airlines was between 45pc and 67pc in 2020.

“Major reductions in the number of flights were exacerbated by extremely low load factors,” added Eurocontrol in a paper published over the weekend. “Those flights that did take place in 2020 were typically at best half full.”

Eurocontrol noted that 51pc of the European aircraft fleet was grounded at the end of December, with 4,118 of 8,048 aircraft parked up and inactive for more than seven days. In April, 87pc of them were out of service. There are 132 aircraft parked up in Madrid, with 92 in Istanbul.

“Airlines have in parallel announced purchase deferrals and accelerated retirements of older aircraft,” added the Brussels-based agency. “Iconic types like the Boeing 747 and even some Airbus 380s are unlikely to return to passenger operations.”

Of the losses racked up last year among Europe’s airlines, airports and traffic controllers, almost €34bn of them were at airports, according to the European arm of Airports Council International.

Eurocontrol said traffic in the first months of 2021 looks set to be between 50pc and 60pc down on 2019 levels. The agency said that it expects “steady progress” in the recovery of the aviation sector by summer 2021.

“With regard to air traffic services, past mistakes need to be addressed head-on, and the status quo can no longer be maintained with regard to economic regulation and airspace management,” it warned.

Online Editors