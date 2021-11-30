European stocks tumble on doubts about vaccine efficacy against Omicron

European stocks fell more than 1pc on Tuesday after vaccine-maker Moderna's head cast doubts over the efficacy of Covid-19 shots against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

By 08:15 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1.3pc to hit its lowest levels in nearly seven weeks. Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and UK's FTSE 100 fell between 1.1pc and 1.5pc in early trading.

Global stocks tanked after Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the newly detected variant as they have been previously.

Oil stocks fell 1.6pc, tracking a drop in crude prices, while bank stocks sank 1.6pc to their lowest in more than two months.

Travel stocks shed 1.1pc, with British airline EasyJet trading nearly flat after reporting softer demand in the first quarter following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The pandemic-sensitive sectors slumped last week when the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, pushing the benchmark STOXX 600 to its worst single-day performance in more than a year on Friday.

Lack of fresh updates on the variant proved to be a relief on Monday, but European stocks are on course to end November with losses of nearly 3pc.

Telecom Italia rose 1.1pc after Italy's Democratic Party pledged to actively involve the coalition government in deciding the future of the firm.