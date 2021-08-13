European stocks set for fourth week of gains

European stocks scaled new highs on Friday and were on track for their fourth consecutive week of gains on optimism over a strong earnings season and steady recovery from the pandemic-led economic downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1pc by 07:12 GMT to hit a record high for the tenth straight session.

Retailers and travel & leisure stocks were the top sectoral gainers.

Adidas rose 1.8pc after it said it was selling Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for up to €2.1bn.

Pet supplies retailer Zooplus shot up 40.4pc after it accepted a takeover offer worth around €3bn from US private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

French healthcare company Ipsen fell 9pc after it withdrew a US new drug application for palovarotene, its treatment for an extremely rare disease that causes muscles and tissue to turn to bone.