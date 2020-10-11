European stocks rack up second week of gains

'In Europe, a string of mergers and acquisitions as well as a rebound in beaten-down sectors like travel and leisure, banks and oil and gas lifted regional markets.' (stock photo)

European stocks posted a second consecutive week of gains on Friday as bumper forecasts from Denmark's Pandora and Novo Nordisk set a brighter tone for the earnings season, while investors kept an eye out for signs of fresh US stimulus.

The Stoxx 600 index ended up 0.6pc to close the week with a gain of 2.1pc.

Global equities advanced this week as growing expectations the Democratic party will win US elections next month revived hopes for more economic stimulus there.

In Europe, a string of mergers and acquisitions as well as a rebound in beaten-down sectors like travel and leisure, banks and oil and gas lifted regional markets.

Shares of aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce have almost doubled in value since Monday, while British Airways owner-IAG jumped 13.2pc.

Jewellery maker Pandora rose 17.2pc to the top of Stoxx 600 on Friday after hiking its profit guidance on stronger sales and a big boost to its online business. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk gained 3.3pc after raising its 2020 sales and operating outlook.

Companies on the Stoxx 600 are expected to post a profit decline of 38pc in third quarter and 22.7pc in the current quarter, according to Refinitiv data, as businesses recoup from the coronavirus-driven hit.

"Even though we've had rising infection rates in developed markets for the best part of the month, there hasn't been any negative impact on consensus earnings forecasts," said Alastair George, head strategist at Edison Investment Research.

Reuters

Sunday Indo Business