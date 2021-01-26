European stocks inch higher as UBS profit surges

European shares inched higher on Tuesday after two sessions of declines, as Swiss wealth manager UBS posted a surge in quarterly net profit, but gains were capped by concerns about extended lockdowns and United States stimulus measures. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2pc by 08:08 GMT, after closing at more than two-week low in the previous session. UBS gained 3.3pc as high levels of client activity helped the world's largest wealth manager record a 137pc rise in net profit. The financial services index was up 1pc, with Swedish buyout group EQT jumping 9.7pc after it signed a deal to buy global real estate investment manager Exeter Property Group for $1.87bn. Italy's FTSE MIB hovered near a one-month low, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte set to resign later on Tuesday on hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament. Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 3.2pc after its fourth-quarter sales and profit rose less than analysts expected.

Reuters