European stocks hover near record high

European stocks hovered near record highs on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.02pc to 444.50 points by 07:07 GMT, just below its record high of 446.19 points.

Cineworld Group rose 3.1pc after animated adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" pulled in more people than expected after a months-long Covid-19 lockdown.

Travel stocks came under pressure after Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the UK to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Shares in Wizz Air and EasyJet were down about 1pc each.

Markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany were closed for holiday

Reuters