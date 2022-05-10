European stocks claw back some losses after sharp sell-off

European stocks bounced back from two-month lows on Tuesday, with broad-based gains as bargain hunters lent support after a sharp selloff on worries about slowing economic growth.

By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9pc after closing at its lowest level since early March on Monday.

Most sectors, barring the defensive telecoms and healthcare, gained in Europe.

Swedish Match AB shot up 25pc, after US tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it is in talks to buy the smaller rival.

French carmaker Renault Group rose 1.4pc as China's Geely Automobile Holdings agreed to acquire around 34pc of Renault Korea Motors.

The UK's FTSE 100 index also rose on Tuesday, boosted by mining and banking stocks, a day after worries around growing recession risks, higher interest rates, and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China triggered a bruising selloff on the blue-chip index.

The index rose 0.9pc by 0707 GMT. After five days of heavy selling, the domestically focussed mid-cap index recovered 0.8pc, helped by a 1.9pc jump in travel and leisure stocks.

Miners gained 1.3pc, tracking a rebound in copper prices following a slight pullback in the US dollar.

Banking stocks rose 1.1pc, after falling more than 2pc in the previous session on concerns around global economic growth.

Stocks across the globe have been hammered in May, with high-growth stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, on worries that major central banks will hike interest rates aggressively to tame surging inflation.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 4pc on Monday.