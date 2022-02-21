European shares track global markets higher on Ukraine optimism

European shares rose on Monday, tracking signs of relief in global markets, on investor hopes of a resolution to the Ukraine crisis after United States and Russian leaders reportedly agreed in principle to holding a summit on the issue.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6pc, tracking a risk-on tone in markets after US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

European auto stocks were in the lead, gaining 1.3pc after French car parts group Faurecia forecast a rise in annual sales, as it expects semiconductor shortages to ease from the second half of 2022.

Worldline jumped 3.3pc after the payments company entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to US financial company Apollo Funds in a deal potentially worth around €2.3bn.

French vaccine maker Valneva gained 3.7pc after saying its Scottish unit has received a grant of up to £20m to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine VLA2001.

US markets are closed on Monday for Presidents Day holiday.