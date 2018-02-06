European shares set to fall at the open
European shares are set to fall sharply at the open after a rout in global equities deepened in Asia on Tuesday and Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 as inflation worries gripped financial markets in a vicious sell-off.
"The weakness has continued in Asia with the Nikkei225 bearing the brunt with its worst fall since 1990, and is set to spill over once again today into European trading with another sharply lower open for European stocks, as nervous investors continue to bail out," said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.
Here are your opening calls: FTSE100 is expected to open 275 points lower at 7,060 -3.7pc DAX is expected to open 682 points lower at 12,005 -5.3pc CAC40 is expected to open 260 points lower at 5,025 -4.9pc
