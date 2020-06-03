European shares rise on upbeat China data

European shares joined a global rally on Wednesday as signs of a pickup in China’s services sector activity offset concerns about Sino-US trade tensions and widespread civil unrest in the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1pc, hovering near three-month highs, led by gains in insurers, automakers , banks and oil & gas sectors.

A survey showed China’s services sector returned to growth in May for the first time since January, even though employment and overseas demand remained weak.

Final data on euro zone business activity for May is due at 08:00 GMT.

Massive stimulus from major central banks, hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine and improving economic data have helped the STOXX 600 recover about 35pc from March lows, leaving it a little over 16pc below February highs.

Among individual stocks, Renault jumped 7.6pc after it finalised a €5bn loan from with the French government and Goldman Sachs upgraded its stock to “buy”.

French insurer AXA rose 6.1pc after revealing plans to halve its dividend amid the coronavirus crisis, but said it could propose an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment if conditions improved.

Lufthansa gained 1.7pc as it vowed to step up restructuring measures after posting a first-quarter net loss of €2.1bn.

French luxury goods group LVMH edged up 0.4pc after fashion trade publication WWD reported that its $16.2bn takeover of Tiffany & Co is looking less certain.

