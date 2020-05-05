European shares rise on prospect of economies reopening for business

In London, stock markets headed higher yesterday as investors counted on a revival in economic activity with several countries lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions. Photo: REUTERS

European stocks were generally higher yesterday, shrugging off uncertainty over regional bond purchases as a swathe of positive earnings and an easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in some countries caused some optimism.

In London, stock markets headed higher yesterday as investors counted on a revival in economic activity with several countries lifting coronavirus-induced restrictions, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

The blue-chip Ftse 100 was up 1.7pc, with BP and Royal Dutch Shell providing the biggest boost, while the domestically focused Ftse 250 added 1.4pc as both benchmarks snapped out of a three-day losing streak. That was supported by broad-based gains for miners, banks and travel and leisure stocks as countries including the US and Italy relaxed stay-at-home orders.

Relatively few Irish shares joined the rally with names that did tick higher up on company and sector-specific news. Oil explorer Providence Resources was up strongly, after shareholders backed its latest equity raise at a remotely-conducted extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air each reported a near total wipeout in passenger numbers in April, but their shares rose 2.8pc and 0.9pc in London, respectively, after Wizz Air said it expected its figures to improve in May.

But the big news for bond markets was Germany's top court ruling that the Bundesbank must stop buying bonds under the ECB's stimulus scheme if the central bank cannot justify the purchase.

The ruling sparked a sell-off in Italian government bonds, pushing yields to a week-and-a-half high of 1.947pc.

The ruling does not affect an ECB programme targeting management of the Covid-19 outbreak, but raises wider questions over the status of the ECB.

