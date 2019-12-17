European shares hit an all-time high as global trade tensions ease

European shares hit an all-time high yesterday as a "totally done" initial trade deal between the United States and China kept the momentum rolling after a rally last week spurred by Britain's Conservative Party election win.

London's FTSE 100 jumped 2.1pc in broad-based gains as investors took prime minister Boris Johnson's victory in last week's election as an opportunity to buy back into a market that has underperformed on concerns over Brexit.

Shares of big dollar earners such as British American Tobacco, Glencore and BHP rose between 3pc and 5pc, while banks exposed to Brexit uncertainties, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, gained about 4pc.

The unwinding of bearish bets came even as the pound, whose gains tend to weigh on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100, extended its rise to above 1.33 per dollar.

