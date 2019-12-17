European shares hit an all-time high as global trade tensions ease
European shares hit an all-time high yesterday as a "totally done" initial trade deal between the United States and China kept the momentum rolling after a rally last week spurred by Britain's Conservative Party election win.
London's FTSE 100 jumped 2.1pc in broad-based gains as investors took prime minister Boris Johnson's victory in last week's election as an opportunity to buy back into a market that has underperformed on concerns over Brexit.
Shares of big dollar earners such as British American Tobacco, Glencore and BHP rose between 3pc and 5pc, while banks exposed to Brexit uncertainties, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, gained about 4pc.
The unwinding of bearish bets came even as the pound, whose gains tend to weigh on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100, extended its rise to above 1.33 per dollar.
"We are witnessing a realignment of British politics and investment," wrote Steven Holden, CEO of Copley Fund Research, in a note to clients. "Down in the dumps and forgotten British brands are suddenly positioned to ride a wave of new-found confidence."
Gains for London, along with general optimism over the direction of the US-China trade deal, drove the pan-European Stoxx 600 index to a record high. The index was up 1.10pc at 416.56, surpassing the previous high hit in April 2015.
In Dublin, the Iseq 20 index of leading Irish shares lagged, up just over half a per cent yesterday.
Among individual movers, Swedish appliance maker Electrolux AB slumped 11.3pc after warning its North American business would take a bigger than expected hit, partly due to costs from its move into a new plant in South Carolina.
Tullow Oil tumbled 12pc after S&P Global downgraded its long-term credit rating, following the exit of CEO Paul McDade.
