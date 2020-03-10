European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain

European shares on Tuesday recouped some of the brutal losses in the previous session, as higher oil prices and expectations of more stimulus measures eased anxiety around the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.6pc by 08:08 GMT, but was far from making up for the 7pc slump on Monday that pushed the index into bear market territory - seen as a 20pc drop from recent all-time highs.

Europe's oil subesctor led the gains with a 3.6pc rise as crude bounced 5pc from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years.

Corporate newsflow helped, with German chipmaker Infineon Technologies rising 3.3pc after US officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10bn takeover of US firm Cypress Semiconductor.

Reuters