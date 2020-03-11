Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

A rally for European stocks yesterday was thrown into a dramatic reverse, as US markets at first surged and then fell back before moving higher as president Donald Trump unveiled measures to boost the American economy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.3pc, wiping out gains of as much as 4.1pc.

That turnaround was the biggest intraday reversal on record for the benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gains in miners, banks and technology companies were offset by losses in utilities, travel and telecoms shares.

US stocks swung wildly as investors speculated on the timing and size of a stimulus promised by Mr Trump to combat the coronavirus's economic impact. The S&P 500 surged as much as 3.5pc then fell, only to turn higher after Mr Trump said his administration will provide assistance to cruise lines and airlines.

Europe is struggling to find a unified response to the coronavirus as Italy announced a nationwide lockdown.

Several European equity benchmarks, including the Stoxx 600, fell into a bear market on Monday as an oil price war added to jitters about the spreading virus.

"We continue to be very cautious towards equities," said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management. "Equity markets are moving fast, but at these levels we still think the market is too sanguine about the spread of the virus and the economic impact."

President Trump's plan to announce "substantial" economic measures to combat the fallout from the coronavirus initially supported equities but the White House has yet to provide details.

The Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas Index erased a gain of as much as 8.7pc to trade down 0.2pc after crude oil prices fell back from their peaks.

A report that Germany's banking watchdogs are debating relief for lenders briefly supported the rally, though the advance faltered as US markets dropped.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent