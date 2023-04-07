European gas prices fall as weak demand eases pressure

European natural gas prices declined for a third session amid lacklustre demand, even as uncertainty remains about the full restart of LNG terminals in France.

Dutch front-month futures fell as much as 3.9pc after slumping 13pc during the previous two sessions. The UK equivalent also edged lower, widening its discount to the continental Europe hub.

European gas stockpiles are well-above seasonal levels following a mild winter, despite much of the continent experiencing a relatively cool spring. Still, the region is recovering from a historic energy crisis, with many consumers limiting their use over recent months.

"Demand has not recovered despite the partial price normalisation," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note on Wednesday.

It may take a while to rebound due to structural demand destruction and the lag between wholesale power prices and retail tariffs for end-consumers.

In the UK, storage is at 59pc of capacity at the end of the winter, much fuller than usual, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

An influx of liquefied natural gas arrivals shows no sign of easing as cargoes divert away from French import terminals amid strikes there.

A total of 21 LNG cargoes are already confirmed for April, which is "greatly increasing UK supply prospects and is offering downside to near-curve UK gas contracts," Inspired Energy said in a note.

Still, "a level of uncertainty" remains, especially for the upcoming winter, the consultant added.

"This is likely down to the fact that UK storage, even when full, can only provide gas for roughly 12 days, which is relatively weak compared to some EU counterparts."

The nation is exporting gas to mainland Europe with volumes surging this month as shippers resumed exports though the BBL pipeline to the Netherlands – in addition to the larger link, Interconnector to Belgium.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds French LNG import facilities – affected by strikes for most of March – and it is not clear when they'll resume full operations. The Montoir terminal made its first send-outs on Wednesday, according to data from operator Elengy.

However, a tanker that was due to unload there on Wednesday hasn't docked yet and appears to be diverting to the UK, ship-tracking data on Bloomberg shows. Dunkerque LNG has limited capacity due to a strike.

Dutch front-month gas futures fell 0.7pc to €44.25 per megawatt-hour by 12:10pm in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent declined 1.3pc to 105.27 pence a therm, equivalent to €41.21 per megawatt-hour.