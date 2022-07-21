European gas prices fall as Nord Stream restart brings relief

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

European natural gas prices fell after Russia restarted shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline, its biggest link to Europe, following 10 days of maintenance.

Russian gas was flowing to Germany at about 40% of the pipeline's capacity between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time, roughly the same as before the annual works began. Orders indicate the link will operate at the same level for at least a day.

The resumption of flows eases fears that Russia will halt shipments and provides some relief for Europe as it races to store the fuel before the winter. European Union policy makers have been preparing for the worst with a plan to curb gas consumption by 15pc. Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn even said he didn't expect the pipeline to come back.

"The resumption this morning of flows along Nord Stream is likely to lead to a collective sigh of relief from not just the European gas market, but from the wider economy," said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London. Physical flows arriving in Germany are a bearish indicator for gas, even if the pipeline is operating at only a fraction of its total capacity, he said.

Dutch front-month futures, the European benchmark, fell as much as 6.5pc to 145 euros a megawatt-hour and traded 4.1pc lower at 9:05 a.m. in Amsterdam.

Traders have been looking for clarity on plans to restart the pipeline for days. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned that Nord Stream could return from maintenance at lower rates unless a spat over a key piece of equipment is resolved. One of the pipeline's turbines got stuck in Canada by western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but has since been released.

Putin said delays in receiving the turbine could lead volumes to be cut to only 20pc of capacity by the end of this month, when another part is due for maintenance. Flows via the pipeline were capped at 40pc of capacity since June 16.