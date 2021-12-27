European gas, power extend slump as LNG supplies promise relief

Report: Four of the top-selling climate funds were found to have failed the MSCI index on carbon emissions. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

European natural gas prices fell for a fourth day as US supplies are expected to bring relief to the tight market and traders weighed milder weather and risks to demand from the Omicron virus variant.

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas fell as much as 19pc to €90 ($101.88) a megawatt-hour, the lowest since December 6, with shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) seen easing the continent's energy crunch. German power for January slumped a record 36pc to 220 euros per megawatt-hour as lower gas prices make it less expensive to generate electricity.

Natural gas declined 25pc last week after an increasing number of vessels carrying LNG headed to western European ports. Milder weather forecast for much of mainland Europe will curb energy demand, while there was also uncertainty over the impact of fast-spreading omicron variant.

Coronavirus infections surged across the globe and over the weekend China reported the highest number of local cases since January.

Still, Europe remains caught in its worst energy crisis in decades.

Zero pipeline space was booked for Monday on day-ahead auctions to deliver natural gas through Mallnow in Germany, where Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline terminates, according to according to the Regional Booking Platform.

The continent is relying on depleted storage sites, which has seen prices surge more than fivefold this year.