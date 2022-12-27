| 9.3°C Dublin

European gas futures edge lower on warm weather forecast

Huge electricity and gas price rises have been announced by Bord Gáis. Photo: Stock image Expand

Verity Ratcliffe

European gas prices extended declines on Tuesday as mild weather at the end of the year eased supply concerns and buoyed stockpiles.

Dutch front-month gas fell as much as 3.6pc after plunging last week as temperatures are expected to stay above the norm across northwest Europe well into the new year.

