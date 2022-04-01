European gas fluctuates as traders assess Putin’s payment plan

A gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, Belarus. Photo: Reuters.

Natural gas prices in Europe fluctuated as traders weighed the potential impact on the market by Russia's decision to shift payment for its supplies to roubles, with colder weather also set to boost demand.

Benchmark gas futures fell after jumping as much as 5.6pc earlier on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin's demand to be paid in roubles for the fuel has been looming for days, with traders on edge about how that may affect flows.

Foreign buyers will need to open special rouble and foreign currency accounts with Russia's Gazprombank JSC to handle payments, according to a Kremlin decree on Thursday.

Russia said that flows will continue to Europe, but the lack of details on the new mechanism has left buyers scratching their heads amid uncertainties on the impact on contracts. Many consumers are still waiting to unpick the move.

"All eyes are now on what will happen and if a total stop for Russian gas exports do in fact become a reality," Danish energy supplier Energy Danmark said in a report on Friday.

Shipments of Russian gas to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline halted on Friday after only restarting again on Wednesday.

Fuel also started flowing in reverse direction into Poland.

But deliveries via Ukraine are expected to remain close to the maximum level Russia's Gazprom can send under its transit contract with the country.

Demand is poised to increase as colder weather is sweeping in. Below-normal temperatures are seen across most of Europe at the start of next week, Maxar said in a report, posing a risk that the market could get much tighter again.

Dutch gas for next month fell 3.9pc to 121 euros a megawatt-hour as of 9:37 a.m. in Amsterdam. Prices in March had their biggest monthly gain since November.