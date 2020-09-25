European flight schedules are 'out of touch with reality'

European airlines' winter schedules are still "out of touch with reality" as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the aviation sector, according to a report from Australian consultancy CAPA.

It noted that European airlines have pencilled in schedules operating at 80pc of capacity in the final two months of this year compared to the last two months of 2019.

It added that capacity for the first two months of 2021 has been barely cut in the past week and is still running at about 86pc of the capacity during January and February this year.

"Significant cuts to this winter outlook are inevitable," said CAPA in the report prepared for Eurocontrol.

Eurocontrol, headed by former Irish Aviation Authority CEO Eamonn Brennan, manages airspace across Europe.

CAPA said there are 14.2m seats available for travel on European airlines this week. That's 60.1pc lower than a year ago, with the number of seats declining week-on-week as the region grapples with a Covid resurgence.

The consultancy noted that domestic and international capacity in Europe has declined this week for the fourth week in a row. Domestic capacity is 4pc lower week-on-week, while international capacity is down 2.5pc.

On an annual basis, the number of domestic seats available in Europe is down 32.9pc this week, compared to 32pc last week. The number of international seats available from European carriers is down 68.2pc, compared to a 67.3pc decline last week.

Last week, Ryanair said it was cutting capacity for October by an additional 20pc, having already announced in August that it was lowering capacity for September and October by 20pc. It means it's operating capacity in October at just 40pc of the level it had in October last year.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O'Leary described the upcoming winter as a "write-off". Yesterday the carrier launched a 'buy one, get one free' ticket offer for travel on a limited number of routes over the autumn.

CAPA said European airlines also continue to be hit hard by the collapse in business travel. It noted the impact is also hitting carrier such as Ryanair.

Eurocontrol said yesterday that legacy carriers are currently operating 64pc fewer flights compared to this time last year, while low-cost carriers are flying 60pc less. The number of cargo flights is up 2pc compared to last year.

