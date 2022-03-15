European equities decline and oil retreats on inflation, China, Russia risks

Equities in Europe fell and US index futures wavered as a relentless selloff in Chinese stocks buffeted global markets, adding to concerns about the war in Ukraine and imminent Federal Reserve tightening. Crude oil extended a retreat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell more than 1pc, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fluctuated, signalling another volatile day may be in store after the Nasdaq closed in a bear market on Monday.

A gauge of Asian shares headed for a 19-month low. Robust Chinese economic data failed to lift investor gloom, given the nation faces a growth hit from lockdowns to fight a Covid outbreak.

Treasuries pared a drop but the 10-year yield remains near the highest level since 2019. The dollar slipped, while the euro pushed higher.

Some of the commodity rally is waning. Brent crude fell toward $100 a barrel as traders reassessed the potential impact of disruptions of Russian oil supplies. Meanwhile, China's Covid lockdowns pose risks for energy demand.

Traders now expect a more aggressive path for Fed hikes, anticipating about seven quarter-point moves in 2022. Inflation was already a challenge before the war and sanctions on Russia sparked a commodity shock, adding to the case for tighter policy even as economic growth cools.

"The poor stock market just can't catch a break," Susquehanna International Group derivatives strategist Chris Murphy said on Bloomberg Television. Crude may be lower but "now everyone is worried about US Treasury yields. There are a lot of issues to be dealt with. When one goes to the back-burner, something else pops up," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia has started the payment process of two bond coupons due this week. Investors are waiting to see if the nation defaults after the US and its allies froze Russia's foreign-currency reserves. The rouble gained in Moscow trading.

Elsewhere, nickel trading will resume on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday, over a week after being suspended amid a historic short squeeze.

The panoply of risks, from geopolitics to the threat of policy errors as central banks grapple with high inflation, suggests more volatility lies ahead.

"It's going to take a while to tame inflation," Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. "The regular consumer is the one that is going to feel it the most this year. And they're the ones who held up the markets last year."