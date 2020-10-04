European Commission set to object to LSE's $27bn Refinitiv deal

London Stock Exchange Group is poised to receive antitrust objections from European Union regulators examining its $27bn (€23bn) plan to buy data provider Refinitiv, according to a person familiar with the matter. Such statements of objections lay out the EU's potential antitrust concerns with deals, which companies can then challenge in writing or at a hearing.

Any outstanding problems can be tackled by making an offer, usually the sale of a unit or changes to business behaviour. The EU currently has a December 16 deadline to rule on the deal, which can be extended.

LSE is already in exclusive talks with Euronext NV and two Italian institutions over a potential sale of Borsa Italiana to allay EU concerns that the deal would give the combined company a very large market share for European government bond trading by merging the Milan bourse's MTS SpA and Refinitiv's Tradeweb.

A spokeswoman for LSE declined to comment, as did the European Commission. The EU has also flagged possible problems with trading and clearing of interest-rate derivatives, consolidated real-time data feeds and desktop solutions as well as index licensing citing the possibility that rivals could be shut out from accessing important Refinitiv data.

LSE shares climbed 1pc on Friday.

Bloomberg

Sunday Indo Business