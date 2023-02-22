European Central Bank would do a ‘much better job’ with gender balance, Christine Lagarde says

Christine Lagarde said being one of just two women in the European Central Bank’s 26-member Governing Council is something she’s used to, while highlighting that a more balanced group would produce better results.

“I was a woman in many circles of men,” the ECB’s first female president told Finnish TV during a non-monetary-policy meeting this week in the Nordic country.

“When I was a lawyer, I was surrounded by men. When I was chairman of Baker McKenzie, my board was male dominated. When I became finance minister, I was surrounded by men. When I joined the IMF, I was surrounded by men – so it’s not something that is new for me, but it’s something that is always disappointing. Because we do a much better job when we are better represented – both genders: male and female.”

Ms Lagarde’s 2019 appointment to lead the ECB was a landmark event in improving gender diversity in economic policymaking, though she remains in the minority, both in her own institution and internationally.

The Frenchwoman has made no secret of her push for diversity at the central bank.

“In all the positions that I’ve had – and I want to continue to do that – I want to make sure that women get promoted, that they get a chance and if they have the talent and if they want it, they are given a chance,” she said. “But it is tough.”

Ms Lagarde affirmed plans to lift interest rates by another half-point, saying officials remain determined to return inflation to the 2pc goal.

“What comes after that will be data dependent,” Ms Lagarde said in remarks yesterday. “We will look at all numbers – inflation, obviously, labour cost, projections and we will determine what our monetary-policy path will be after that.”

Bringing price gains back to the target is “the best thing we can do for the economy”.

Most ECB officials are maintaining a tough stance as a retreat in headline inflation masks stubborn underlying price pressures.

While there have been some calls to slow hikes, comments from hawkish council members have pushed up market bets on monetary tightening beyond March.