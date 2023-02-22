| 3.7°C Dublin

European Central Bank would do a ‘much better job’ with gender balance, Christine Lagarde says

' I want to make sure that women get promoted,' says ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Expand

' I want to make sure that women get promoted,' says ECB president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Zoe Schneeweiss

Christine Lagarde said being one of just two women in the European Central Bank’s 26-member Governing Council is something she’s used to, while highlighting that a more balanced group would produce better results.

I was a woman in many circles of men,” the ECB’s first female president told Finnish TV during a non-monetary-policy meeting this week in the Nordic country.

