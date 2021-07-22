| 24.3°C Dublin

European Central Bank to keep stimulus measures in place for now

ECB aiming to ensure inflation stays on target ‘durably’

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Sarah Collins

The European Central Bank has indicated it may keep its stimulus measures in place for longer, even if it overshoots its 2pc inflation target.

New ‘forward guidance’ issued on Thursday means the ECB can keep interest rates low and continue bond buying until it is sure inflation can stay on target “durably”.

“I would say it’s an indication that none of us would want to tighten prematurely,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

