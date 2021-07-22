European Central Bank to keep stimulus measures in place for now

The European Central Bank has indicated it may keep its stimulus measures in place for longer, even if it overshoots its 2pc inflation target.

New ‘forward guidance’ issued on Thursday means the ECB can keep interest rates low and continue bond buying until it is sure inflation can stay on target “durably”.

“I would say it’s an indication that none of us would want to tighten prematurely,” ECB president Christine Lagarde said.

Eurozone annual inflation was 1.9pc in June 2021 after hitting 2pc in May.

The ECB predicts inflation will rise temporarily this year, but fall again once oil price rises and supply chain cost pressures have washed out. June ECB staff projections see inflation of just 1.4pc in 2023, the last year included in the forecasts, indicating that rates could remain low well after that.

“There is still some way to go before the fallout from the pandemic on inflation is eliminated,” Ms Lagarde said.

She also voiced fears about the impact of the Delta coronavirus variant on the recovery, saying it poses a risk to the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“The reopening of large parts of the economy is supporting a vigorous bounce back in the services sector. But the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dampen this recovery in services, especially in tourism and in hospitality,” she said.

The ECB issued new ‘forward guidance’ on interest rates after a meeting of its 25-member governing council, saying it “expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2pc well ahead” of its three-year economic forecast period.

It also wants to see inflation stabilise beyond the three-year forecast horizon.

“This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target,” the ECB said in a statement.

The move did not have the unanimous backing of all central bankers at the meeting, though Ms Lagarde said there was “an overwhelming majority” in favour.

The new guidance follows a major strategy review, published earlier this month, which allows the ECB to overshoot the 2pc inflation target if needed. The review also called for homeowners’ costs to be factored into inflation calculations.

Ms Lagarde has written to Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to ask if the bloc’s statistics agency, Eurostat, can come up with data on owner-occupied housing costs such as repairs and upkeep.

Central Banks across the world are grappling with how to handle post-pandemic inflation.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue its stimulus programme, despite seeing inflation rise to 5pc last month. However, the Bank of England has started to slow down its emergency bond buying as the recovery takes hold.

Meanwhile, the European Commission announced on Thursday that confidence in the economy hit a 21-year high in June.

The Economic Sentiment Indicator increased by 3.0 points in the EU (to 117.0) and 3.4 points in the 19-member eurozone (to 117.9) compared with May.