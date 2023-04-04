European Central Bank says €1trn property funds pose threat to financial stability

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) stands at twilight on February 2, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. Earlier in the day, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), spoke to the media following a meeting of the ECB Governing Council. Eurozone inflation came down in January for the third consecutive month in a row, to 8.5%. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that property funds pose a potential threat to financial stability, including in Ireland where they now own 40pc of assets like shopping centres and office blocks.

The value of real estate investment funds (REIFs) has trebled to €1trn in the euro area since the global financial crisis as tougher rules for banks and other traditional investors saw them replaced as key players in the property sector by funds.

In Ireland around 40pc of commercial property assets are owned by REIFs, the ECB said.

The Irish assets are mostly in the hands of so-called open-ended funds that are especially vulnerable to shocks.

Open-ended funds are structured so that investors can cash out at any time rather than tied to the maturity of property investments within a given fund. The mismatch between the schedule for redemptions and the maturity of underlying assets means that if investors try to pull their cash en masse it would force fund managers to liquidate property deals to meet investor cash calls, though in practice temporary ‘gates’ are now applied when redemptions spike.

Still, with funds in many cases having a cross border element and with property markets fragile, the report sees increased potential for contagion between countries and into the real economy, if markets sour.

That “could therefore have systemic implications” for commercial real estate, “which could in turn affect the stability of the wider financial system” and real economy, the ECB said.

The ECB report pointed to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, a global fund that acted to limited redemptions as investors pulled their money out on fears of a global downturn.

Last month in Ireland Irish Life restricted investors from taking money out of its €500m Irish Property Fund after a surge in withdrawals.

The Central Bank here has moved in the past year to try to make property funds less risky, including capping how much they can borrow.

That came as commercial property has been battered since the Covid pandemic in particular, which accelerated trends like online shopping and delivery, and working from home. That has had a major negative impact on the value of offices and retail investments, traditional mainstays of commercial real estate investment.

Those trends are being compounded by rising interest rates that are hiking costs and eroding returns.

ECB researchers say the increased risk posed by REIFs means new rules need to be drafted to “manage spikes in liquidity demands and to internalise the costs of redemptions which can arise during a market stress”.

That is likely to mean making it slower and harder for investors to get cash out.