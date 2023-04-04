| 7.8°C Dublin

European Central Bank says €1trn property funds pose threat to financial stability

The headquarters of the European Central Bank. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Expand
Close

Donal O'Donovan

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned that property funds pose a potential threat to financial stability, including in Ireland where they now own 40pc of assets like shopping centres and office blocks.

The value of real estate investment funds (REIFs) has trebled to €1trn in the euro area since the global financial crisis as tougher rules for banks and other traditional investors saw them replaced as key players in the property sector by funds.

