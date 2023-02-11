European Central Bank needs a ‘robust’ signal to change tack on rate hikes, Isabel Schnabel says

The European Central Bank will need to see a strong sign that underlying price growth is slowing to its 2pc goal before borrowing costs can be lowered again, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said.
“Rates must reach a sufficiently restrictive level. We need to see that our policies are being transmitted to the economy,” she said in a Q&A session on Twitter. “We’ll keep rates high until we see robust evidence that underlying inflation returns to our target in a timely and durable manner.”
The ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis points this month to battle the worst bout of inflation since its creation and pledged to take the same step at its meeting in March.
Economists predict another quarter-point hike before a pause, while market bets suggest a rate peak of around 3.5pc, up from 2.5pc now.
Ms Schnabel wouldn’t be drawn on the size of a potential May rate increase, saying it will “depend on incoming data and our assessment of the inflation outlook”.
She said that the time lags with which policy tightening effects are “highly uncertain”.
“Therefore, we are closely monitoring the degree to which our measures are becoming restrictive based on incoming data,” she said. “We cannot yet claim victory in taming inflation.”