European Central Bank convinced inflation will persist and digs in for more hikes

Brace for two or more half-point interest rate hikes next year (and less bond buying) as the European Central Bank settles in for the “long game” in its inflation “battle”.

Sports and war metaphors aside – and there were many during ECB president Christine Lagarde’s press conference on Thursday – the message was clear: the bank will take the heat out of prices even if it means a bigger hit to growth.

“What matters is the destination,” Ms Lagarde said. “So don’t assume that it’s a ‘one shot’ 50 [basis points]. It’s more than that. I don’t know how many more times.”

It’s a hawkish turn that is out of step with the ECB’s counterparts. The Bank of England matched the ECB’s rate hike on Thursday but signalled it would move more cautiously next year, while the US Federal Reserve has already slowed its pace.

“We are not pivoting. We are not wavering,” Ms Lagarde said. “We have more ground to cover. We have longer to go.”

The ECB’s biggest concern is that its “destination”, a 2pc inflation target that holds, is getting further away.

New forecasts show eurozone prices staying higher for longer, with an average rise of 8.4pc this year, remaining high at 6.3pc next year and well above target at 3.4pc in 2024, before falling back to 2.3pc in 2025.

ECB economists expect the eurozone economy to stagnate, expanding by just 0.5pc.

That includes a “shallow and short-lived recession”, potentially starting this month and lasting into early 2023 before picking up to just under 2pc in 2024 and 2025.

But that depends on the course of Russia’s war in Ukraine, its effects on energy and food prices and how wages react to the rising cost of living.

While recent falls in wholesale energy prices are good news, the ECB is worried they have not fully fed through at the pump and the radiator, fearing a possible uptick in the inflation rate in January or February.

Food prices are becoming a bigger concern. Despite eurozone and Irish inflation falling back last month – to 10pc and 8.9pc respectively – food prices did the opposite.

Irish food prices rose 11.2pc year on year, with staples including milk, cheese, eggs, butter, meat, bread and pasta rising at double-digit rates.

People are feeling it in their shopping baskets. The average annual grocery bill is now €1,000 more than it was in 2021, according to research firm Kantar.

What does that mean for rates?

“That predicates another 50 basis points raise at our next meeting and possibly at the one after that – and possibly thereafter,” Ms Lagarde said.

Alongside its rate strategy, the bank is trying to wean governments and banks off cheap funding.

It plans to withdraw (or not reinvest) €15bn a month, on average, under its asset purchase programme until next March – around half of the monthly redemptions – with further tightening likely after that.

How far that goes will depend on the battle of wills among the ECB’s 25-member Governing Council (26 next year, after Croatia joins).

Ms Lagarde admitted that “not everybody agreed on the actual tactics” to control inflation this week. A deal might be even harder to come by during a recession next year, however shallow and short-lived it is.