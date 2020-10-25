European bond sales hit €55bn in a week

The European credit market saw the largest volume of bond sales since early September last week as junk-rated and investment-grade borrowers alike rushed to lock in funding to weather the pandemic.

Sales total more than €55bn since last Monday, the 11th time this year that weekly issuance has surpassed the €50bn mark.

Sovereign deals from Italy, Greece and the European Union bolstered volumes, with the latter contributing €17bn on Tuesday.

Usually such bumper weeks are uncommon, but this year issuance is breaking records as borrowers step up fundraising to endure the pandemic and protect themselves against a repeat of March's market shutdown.

They're also making the most of low borrowing costs, driven down by central-bank stimulus measures. Investor sentiment is resilient in bond markets despite uncertainty around the looming US elections, rising virus cases across Europe and signs that the region's economic recovery is being knocked back.

ING Groep NV expects investment-grade corporate bond issuance to continue at a weekly pace of about €1bn, according to Timothy Rahill, a credit strategist at the Dutch bank.

That volume can be easily absorbed by the market, particularly with the European Central Bank buying up new issues, he said.

Outflows from euro investment-grade credit funds were above €500m for the second week, with euro high-yield funds seeing small outflows, according to Commerzbank analysts, citing EPFR data. Similarly strong figures were reported from the US and Asia.

Bloomberg

Sunday Indo Business