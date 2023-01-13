| 8.7°C Dublin

European bond issuance hits record as €99bn borrowed this week

The haul beats a previous record of more than €98bn raised a year ago. Photo: PA Expand

Hannah Benjamin-Cook and Priscila Azevedo Rocha

Europe's debt market is enjoying its busiest week ever, with borrowers issuing €99bn in just four days as they seize on a start-of-year rally to bring deals early.

Italy, Pirelli and Deutsche Bank are among more than 80 borrowers to raise funds this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

