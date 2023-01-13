European bond issuance hits record as €99bn borrowed this week

Europe's debt market is enjoying its busiest week ever, with borrowers issuing €99bn in just four days as they seize on a start-of-year rally to bring deals early.

Italy, Pirelli and Deutsche Bank are among more than 80 borrowers to raise funds this week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The haul beats a previous record of more than €98bn raised a year ago, when firms clamoured to get ahead of rising interest rates.

"Some deals have been waiting on the sidelines and it is also just a very good window for issuance with the market willing to absorb new transactions," said Mark Naur, a strategist at Danske Bank, who said the market could get a further boost following yesterday’s US inflation data, which continued to slow, reducing pressure for aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The bond boom follows a dismal 2022 when extended periods of volatility plagued Europe's credit market, as investors sought to adjust to multiple rate hikes, spiralling inflation and the prospect of a euro-area recession. But the tide is now turning, with an attractive buying opportunity opening up following last year's plunge in bond prices and stellar returns expected across global credit this year, according to banks like Bank of America and UBS Group.

"Our sense is that the balance of global risks is starting to shift away from our region," JPMorgan Chase & Co strategists led by Matthew Bailey wrote in a note to clients.

That bullish sentiment is evident in Europe's issuance market, with banks, in particular, rushing to lock in funds likely in part because they shortly have to make further repayments of ultra-cheap European Central Bank loans. Lenders Banco Santander, Natwest Markets, ABN Amro and Societe Generale are among a raft of banks that have raised more than €82bn already this year, a level nearly matching issuance from the sector in the whole of January 2022.

Banks' senior issuance has "already reached levels that were printed during the whole of January last year," ING strategist Suvi Platerink Kosonen wrote in a note. "January was the busiest primary month last year for bank debt and this year is well on the course to repeat history."

Looking ahead, and it could be the turn of non-financial corporates to step up the pace of debt sales around their seasonal earnings blackout periods, especially if measures of their credit risk continue to ease.