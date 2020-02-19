European banking consolidation further away than ever

The ECB, through its long-term financing operations, has filled some of the gap by providing liquidity to lenders in need. Photo: Bloomberg

The solution for Europe's struggling banks, many of their CEOs agree, is consolidation that creates cross-continent super-banks - an American-style fix that by several measures is slipping further out of reach.

Europe's banking system is getting more fragmented, not less, 10 years after a sovereign debt crisis shook its foundations.

While politicians accept some domestic mergers, they have proved resistant to the idea of larger tie-ups.

The effects can be seen in cross-border lending. French, German, Dutch and UK banks loaned $1trn (€926bn) less in so-called periphery countries - Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy - than before the crisis, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

The retrenchment started soon after the 2008 global financial crisis.

European Union governments bailing out their banks demanded that future lending be focused within national borders. The Balkanisation got worse after the bailout of Greece by its EU partners in 2010, followed by troubles in Spain and Italy.

The so-called banking union, an EU project aimed at creating a unified financial system, is still barely half- completed.

"The bleeding has stopped, but the blood has not been recovered," said Jan Schildbach, head of research for banking and financial markets at Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.

"We haven't seen a restoration of trust in the region's banking system. That has prevented capital flow to the peripheral countries."

Interest rates offer more evidence that the goal of a pan-European bank is getting more elusive.

Borrowers in the four major economies pay significantly less than in the outlying nations, which for the most part are in southern Europe.

The European Central Bank (ECB) became the main regulator for more than 100 of the biggest EU banks in 2014 as one of the three pillars of the bloc's banking union initiative.

The second pillar, a unified resolution mechanism to take care of weak banks, went into effect in 2016.

There has been no agreement on how to implement the final leg - a centralised deposit insurance programme.

Despite becoming a central banking supervisor, the ECB hasn't replaced local regulators or taken power from national governments, which are still loathe to allow banks under their authority to fail or be replaced by firms from other countries.

Even though the central bank has been voicing support for cross- border mergers, politicians don't look favourably on such tie-ups, especially if it means giving up on their national champions.

In 2017, when the ECB designated a small Spanish lender and two Italian peers as "failing or likely to fail", Italy orchestrated a €17bn government bailout.

And last year, Germany spurned a bid from private capital for a stake in failing Norddeutsche Landesbank- Girozentrale in favour of a €3bn state bailout.

Spain was the exception. It agreed with the ECB's prescription, allowing creditors of its failing bank to bear losses in an ECB-orchestrated takeover by a larger rival.

Weak banks in some of the so-called core EU countries have also contributed to the decline in cross-border banking.

German banks - beset by losses from both the US mortgage meltdown and the European crisis - have cut their exposure to the periphery more than other lenders.

French banks have halted much of their cross-border retrenchment, stabilising at 2016 levels.

The ECB, through its long-term financing operations, has filled some of the gap by providing liquidity to lenders in need.

Italian and Spanish banks have been the biggest borrowers from the ECB, while German and French companies have the largest deposits sitting at the central bank.

