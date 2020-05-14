Grounded: The bulk of the world’s airline fleets are out of action

RESTRICTIONS on air travel should be lifted or eased "as soon as possible" across Europe, according to the chief executive of the Irish Aviation Authority, Peter Kearney.

But Mr Kearney said the move would have to be done in a co-ordinated manner.

Figures from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) published yesterday show the number of aircraft passing through Irish airspace last month plummeted by 85pc.

The bulk of the world's airline fleets remain grounded because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IAA data shows the amount of transatlantic air traffic handled by the agency in April was down 83pc compared to April last year.

At Dublin Airport - the country's biggest - there were 2,067 flights recorded last month, a decline of 89.8pc.

Cork Airport recorded 225 aircraft movements, which was 93.9pc lower than April last year.

Shannon Airport recorded 364 flights, representing a 79.8pc fall.

Most of the flights being operated at the three State-owned airports are now exclusively for cargo, with carriers such as Aer Lingus, Emirates, Qatar, Virgin Atlantic, Delta, United and others ferrying supplies - often medical equipment or pharmaceuticals - in and out of the country.

There are still limited passenger services being operated by carriers such as Ryanair.

Mr Kearney said that the collapse in air traffic had been swift and sudden, but the agency is hopeful that the decline has reached the bottom.

"It is important now that restrictions on travel are eased or lifted as soon as possible and in a co-ordinated manner across Europe," he said.

"As an island economy, Ireland is reliant on aviation for economic growth and prosperity," Mr Kearney said.

He called aviation an "economic enabler".

