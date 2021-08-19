| 14.7°C Dublin

Europe won’t get the chance to ask who’s right in the great inflation fight

David Chance

Much like the Galapagos giant tortoise, inflation is not extinct, said Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann Expand

Two tribes of economists have gone to war over inflation – in the blue corner is ‘Team Transitory’ which expects recent price spikes to fade while in the red corner ‘Team Permanent’ says they won’t and warns we are in for destabilising bout of rising prices.

The battle of the spreadsheets is largely being fought in the US where the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 5.4pc in July from a year earlier. The index is running at a 20-year high and at a pace that is far faster than the Federal Reserve would usually tolerate.

The bruising battle of words and tweets over inflation is a symptom of a wider fight over how best to guide post-pandemic recoveries and the size of the role government spending has in boosting economies and creating jobs after three decades in which demand management was largely left to the world’s central banks.

